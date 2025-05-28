aidoge

$0.00000000015

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0000000001

24h high

$0.0000000002

The live ArbDoge AI price today is $0.0000000002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.77M. The table above accurately updates our AIDOGE price in real time. The price of AIDOGE is up 0.30% since last hour, down -0.63% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $28.23M. AIDOGE has a circulating supply of 187,998.18T coins and a max supply of 187,998.18T AIDOGE.

ArbDoge AI Stats

What is the market cap of ArbDoge AI?

The current market cap of ArbDoge AI is $28.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ArbDoge AI?

Currently, 38,455.55T of AIDOGE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.77M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.63%.

What is the current price of ArbDoge AI?

The price of 1 ArbDoge AI currently costs $0.0000000002.

How many ArbDoge AI are there?

The current circulating supply of ArbDoge AI is 187,998.18T. This is the total amount of AIDOGE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ArbDoge AI?

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) currently ranks 1017 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 28.23M

-0.63 %

Market Cap Rank

#1017

24H Volume

$ 5.77M

Circulating Supply

190,000,000,000,000,000

