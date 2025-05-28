ailive

The live ailive price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.77M. The table above accurately updates our AILIVE price in real time. The price of AILIVE is down -6.62% since last hour, down -1.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.45M. AILIVE has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B AILIVE.

ailive Stats

What is the market cap of ailive?

The current market cap of ailive is $11.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ailive?

Currently, 852.91M of AILIVE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.77M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.15%.

What is the current price of ailive?

The price of 1 ailive currently costs $0.01.

How many ailive are there?

The current circulating supply of ailive is 1.00B. This is the total amount of AILIVE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ailive?

ailive (AILIVE) currently ranks 1726 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

