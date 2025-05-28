aimaga

$0.000443

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00007

24h high

$0.002

The live President.exe price today is $0.0004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $435.02K. The table above accurately updates our AIMAGA price in real time. The price of AIMAGA is down -37.38% since last hour, down -73.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.43M. AIMAGA has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B AIMAGA.

President.exe Stats

What is the market cap of President.exe?

The current market cap of President.exe is $7.04M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of President.exe?

Currently, 982.08M of AIMAGA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $435.02K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -73.45%.

What is the current price of President.exe?

The price of 1 President.exe currently costs $0.0004.

How many President.exe are there?

The current circulating supply of President.exe is 10.00B. This is the total amount of AIMAGA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of President.exe?

President.exe (AIMAGA) currently ranks 1729 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.04M

-73.45 %

Market Cap Rank

#1729

24H Volume

$ 435.02K

Circulating Supply

10,000,000,000

latest President.exe news