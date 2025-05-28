aimonica

Aimonica BrandsAIMONICA

Live Aimonica Brands price updates and the latest Aimonica Brands news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00634

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.007

VS
USD
BTC

The live Aimonica Brands price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.42M. The table above accurately updates our AIMONICA price in real time. The price of AIMONICA is down -5.81% since last hour, down -14.92% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.34M. AIMONICA has a circulating supply of 999.95M coins and a max supply of 999.95M AIMONICA.

Aimonica Brands Stats

What is the market cap of Aimonica Brands?

The current market cap of Aimonica Brands is $6.82M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aimonica Brands?

Currently, 223.78M of AIMONICA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.42M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -14.92%.

What is the current price of Aimonica Brands?

The price of 1 Aimonica Brands currently costs $0.006.

How many Aimonica Brands are there?

The current circulating supply of Aimonica Brands is 999.95M. This is the total amount of AIMONICA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Aimonica Brands?

Aimonica Brands (AIMONICA) currently ranks 1723 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.82M

-14.92 %

Market Cap Rank

#1723

24H Volume

$ 1.42M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Aimonica Brands news