$0.0481 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.008 24h high $0.05

The live AI Network price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.89M. The table above accurately updates our AIN price in real time. The price of AIN is up 459.55% since last hour, up 458.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 33.68M. AIN has a circulating supply of 269.43M coins and a max supply of 700.00M AIN .