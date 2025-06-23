ain

$0.0481

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.05

VS
USD
BTC

The live AI Network price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.89M. The table above accurately updates our AIN price in real time. The price of AIN is up 459.55% since last hour, up 458.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $33.68M. AIN has a circulating supply of 269.43M coins and a max supply of 700.00M AIN.

AI Network Stats

What is the market cap of AI Network?

The current market cap of AI Network is $12.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AI Network?

Currently, 60.00M of AIN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.89M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 458.51%.

What is the current price of AI Network?

The price of 1 AI Network currently costs $0.05.

How many AI Network are there?

The current circulating supply of AI Network is 269.43M. This is the total amount of AIN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AI Network?

AI Network (AIN) currently ranks 1393 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.96M

458.51 %

Market Cap Rank

#1393

24H Volume

$ 2.89M

Circulating Supply

270,000,000

