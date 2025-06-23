AI NetworkAIN
Live AI Network price updates and the latest AI Network news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0481
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.008
24h high
$0.05
The live AI Network price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.89M. The table above accurately updates our AIN price in real time. The price of AIN is up 459.55% since last hour, up 458.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $33.68M. AIN has a circulating supply of 269.43M coins and a max supply of 700.00M AIN.
AI Network Stats
What is the market cap of AI Network?
The current market cap of AI Network is $12.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of AI Network?
Currently, 60.00M of AIN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.89M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 458.51%.
What is the current price of AI Network?
The price of 1 AI Network currently costs $0.05.
How many AI Network are there?
The current circulating supply of AI Network is 269.43M. This is the total amount of AIN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of AI Network?
AI Network (AIN) currently ranks 1393 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 12.96M
458.51 %
#1393
$ 2.89M
270,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
/
Research
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.