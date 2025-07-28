$0.0454 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.04 24h high $0.06

The live OlaXBT price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.55M. The table above accurately updates our AIO price in real time. The price of AIO is down -18.20% since last hour, down -18.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 45.43M. AIO has a circulating supply of 230.25M coins and a max supply of 1.00B AIO .