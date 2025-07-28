OlaXBTAIO
Live OlaXBT price updates and the latest OlaXBT news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0454
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.04
24h high
$0.06
The live OlaXBT price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.55M. The table above accurately updates our AIO price in real time. The price of AIO is down -18.20% since last hour, down -18.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $45.43M. AIO has a circulating supply of 230.25M coins and a max supply of 1.00B AIO.
OlaXBT Stats
What is the market cap of OlaXBT?
The current market cap of OlaXBT is $10.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of OlaXBT?
Currently, 78.19M of AIO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.55M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -18.20%.
What is the current price of OlaXBT?
The price of 1 OlaXBT currently costs $0.05.
How many OlaXBT are there?
The current circulating supply of OlaXBT is 230.25M. This is the total amount of AIO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of OlaXBT?
OlaXBT (AIO) currently ranks 1657 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.43M
-18.20 %
#1657
$ 3.55M
230,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Pipe Network is a decentralized content delivery network (dCDN) that replaces the sparse, capital intensive data center footprint of traditional CDNs with a permissionless mesh of independent node operators. By orchestrating under-utilized resources that already exist at the edge, rather than purchasing or leasing thousands of servers, Pipe slashes capital intensity while letting supply expand autonomously in the places where bandwidth is scarcest and most expensive.
/
Research
Pear Protocol has proven its market fit through its pair-trading infrastructure, sustaining consistent trading activity despite recent headwinds. Its strategic pivot toward Hyperliquid integration represents a major growth catalyst amid industry consolidation. While short-term token unlocks present challenges, current valuations and liquidity conditions may offer compelling opportunities for investors.
/