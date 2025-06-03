The Open Application Network (The OAN) is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs built on open standards that strive to put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. Aion is the digital asset of The OAN and is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.