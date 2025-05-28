aiot

The live OKZOO price today is $0.31 with a 24-hour trading volume of $21.31M. The table above accurately updates our AIOT price in real time. The price of AIOT is up 0.01% since last hour, down -7.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $309.36M. AIOT has a circulating supply of 30.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B AIOT.

OKZOO Stats

What is the market cap of OKZOO?

The current market cap of OKZOO is $9.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of OKZOO?

Currently, 68.88M of AIOT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $21.31M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.48%.

What is the current price of OKZOO?

The price of 1 OKZOO currently costs $0.31.

How many OKZOO are there?

The current circulating supply of OKZOO is 30.00M. This is the total amount of AIOT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of OKZOO?

OKZOO (AIOT) currently ranks 1659 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 9.28M

-7.48 %

Market Cap Rank

#1659

24H Volume

$ 21.31M

Circulating Supply

30,000,000

