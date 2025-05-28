aioz

The live AIOZ Network price today is $0.43 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10.78M. The table above accurately updates our AIOZ price in real time. The price of AIOZ is up 0.06% since last hour, up 0.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $508.08M. AIOZ has a circulating supply of 1.17B coins and a max supply of 1.18B AIOZ.

AIOZ Network Stats

What is the market cap of AIOZ Network?

The current market cap of AIOZ Network is $505.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of AIOZ Network?

Currently, 25.02M of AIOZ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $10.78M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.06%.

What is the current price of AIOZ Network?

The price of 1 AIOZ Network currently costs $0.43.

How many AIOZ Network are there?

The current circulating supply of AIOZ Network is 1.17B. This is the total amount of AIOZ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of AIOZ Network?

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) currently ranks 163 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 505.01M

0.06 %

Market Cap Rank

#163

24H Volume

$ 10.78M

Circulating Supply

1,200,000,000

