$0.0175

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Altair price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.55M. The table above accurately updates our AIR price in real time. The price of AIR is up 3.07% since last hour, up 25.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.29M. AIR has a circulating supply of 394.13M coins and a max supply of 473.73M AIR.

Altair Stats

What is the market cap of Altair?

The current market cap of Altair is $7.16M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Altair?

Currently, 88.27M of AIR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.55M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 25.36%.

What is the current price of Altair?

The price of 1 Altair currently costs $0.02.

How many Altair are there?

The current circulating supply of Altair is 394.13M. This is the total amount of AIR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Altair?

Altair (AIR) currently ranks 1711 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.16M

25.36 %

Market Cap Rank

#1711

24H Volume

$ 1.55M

Circulating Supply

390,000,000

