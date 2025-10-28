AicroStrategyAISTR
The live AicroStrategy price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.49M. The table above accurately updates our AISTR price in real time. The price of AISTR is up 4.28% since last hour, down -31.41% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.94M. AISTR has a circulating supply of 1.10B coins and a max supply of 1.10B AISTR.
AicroStrategy Stats
What is the market cap of AicroStrategy?
The current market cap of AicroStrategy is $11.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of AicroStrategy?
Currently, 250.56M of AISTR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.49M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -31.41%.
What is the current price of AicroStrategy?
The price of 1 AicroStrategy currently costs $0.01.
How many AicroStrategy are there?
The current circulating supply of AicroStrategy is 1.10B. This is the total amount of AISTR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of AicroStrategy?
AicroStrategy (AISTR) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
