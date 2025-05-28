aixbt

$0.233

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.22

24h high

$0.24

VS
USD
BTC

The live aixbt by Virtuals price today is $0.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $147.74M. The table above accurately updates our AIXBT price in real time. The price of AIXBT is down -0.88% since last hour, down -3.14% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $233.45M. AIXBT has a circulating supply of 934.74M coins and a max supply of 1.00B AIXBT.

aixbt by Virtuals Stats

What is the market cap of aixbt by Virtuals?

The current market cap of aixbt by Virtuals is $218.60M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of aixbt by Virtuals?

Currently, 632.86M of AIXBT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $147.74M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.14%.

What is the current price of aixbt by Virtuals?

The price of 1 aixbt by Virtuals currently costs $0.23.

How many aixbt by Virtuals are there?

The current circulating supply of aixbt by Virtuals is 934.74M. This is the total amount of AIXBT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of aixbt by Virtuals?

aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) currently ranks 297 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 218.60M

-3.14 %

Market Cap Rank

#297

24H Volume

$ 147.74M

Circulating Supply

930,000,000

