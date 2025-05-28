aixcb

$0.0124

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live aixCB by Virtuals price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $241.90K. The table above accurately updates our AIXCB price in real time. The price of AIXCB is down -2.45% since last hour, down -2.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.32M. AIXCB has a circulating supply of 993.51M coins and a max supply of 993.51M AIXCB.

aixCB by Virtuals Stats

What is the market cap of aixCB by Virtuals?

The current market cap of aixCB by Virtuals is $12.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of aixCB by Virtuals?

Currently, 19.50M of AIXCB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $241.90K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.58%.

What is the current price of aixCB by Virtuals?

The price of 1 aixCB by Virtuals currently costs $0.01.

How many aixCB by Virtuals are there?

The current circulating supply of aixCB by Virtuals is 993.51M. This is the total amount of AIXCB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of aixCB by Virtuals?

aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) currently ranks 1481 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.32M

-2.58 %

Market Cap Rank

#1481

24H Volume

$ 241.90K

Circulating Supply

990,000,000

