$0.0121

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Ajna Protocol price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $94.13K. The table above accurately updates our AJNA price in real time. The price of AJNA is down -33.69% since last hour, down -34.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.03M. AJNA has a circulating supply of 207.31M coins and a max supply of 997.42M AJNA.

Ajna Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Ajna Protocol?

The current market cap of Ajna Protocol is $3.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ajna Protocol?

Currently, 7.80M of AJNA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $94.13K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -34.16%.

What is the current price of Ajna Protocol?

The price of 1 Ajna Protocol currently costs $0.01.

How many Ajna Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Ajna Protocol is 207.31M. This is the total amount of AJNA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ajna Protocol?

Ajna Protocol (AJNA) currently ranks 1721 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 3.75M

-34.16 %

Market Cap Rank

#1721

24H Volume

$ 94.13K

Circulating Supply

210,000,000

