The live Aki Network price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $767.58K. The table above accurately updates our AKI price in real time. The price of AKI is down -0.00% since last hour, down -0.17% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.18M. AKI has a circulating supply of 1.69B coins and a max supply of 2.00B AKI.

Aki Network Stats

What is the market cap of Aki Network?

The current market cap of Aki Network is $15.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aki Network?

Currently, 84.45M of AKI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $767.58K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.17%.

What is the current price of Aki Network?

The price of 1 Aki Network currently costs $0.009.

How many Aki Network are there?

The current circulating supply of Aki Network is 1.69B. This is the total amount of AKI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Aki Network?

Aki Network (AKI) currently ranks 1350 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.33M

-0.17 %

Market Cap Rank

#1350

24H Volume

$ 767.58K

Circulating Supply

1,700,000,000

