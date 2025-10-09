Africa Kids TokenAKIDS
Live Africa Kids Token price updates and the latest Africa Kids Token news.
The live Africa Kids Token price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $603.39K. The table above accurately updates our AKIDS price in real time. The price of AKIDS is down -11.50% since last hour, up 16.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.42M. AKIDS has a circulating supply of 998.01M coins and a max supply of 1.00B AKIDS.
Africa Kids Token Stats
What is the market cap of Africa Kids Token?
The current market cap of Africa Kids Token is $5.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Africa Kids Token?
Currently, 136.57M of AKIDS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $603.39K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 16.62%.
What is the current price of Africa Kids Token?
The price of 1 Africa Kids Token currently costs $0.004.
How many Africa Kids Token are there?
The current circulating supply of Africa Kids Token is 998.01M. This is the total amount of AKIDS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Africa Kids Token?
Africa Kids Token (AKIDS) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
