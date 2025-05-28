akio

$0.0141

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Akio price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $97.43K. The table above accurately updates our AKIO price in real time. The price of AKIO is down -0.89% since last hour, up 3.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.09M. AKIO has a circulating supply of 985.79M coins and a max supply of 999.87M AKIO.

Akio Stats

What is the market cap of Akio?

The current market cap of Akio is $13.89M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Akio?

Currently, 6.91M of AKIO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $97.43K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.01%.

What is the current price of Akio?

The price of 1 Akio currently costs $0.01.

How many Akio are there?

The current circulating supply of Akio is 985.79M. This is the total amount of AKIO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Akio?

Akio (AKIO) currently ranks 1409 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.89M

3.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#1409

24H Volume

$ 97.43K

Circulating Supply

990,000,000

