$0.00756

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live Alaska price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $138.54K. The table above accurately updates our ALASKA price in real time. The price of ALASKA is down -1.93% since last hour, up 6.59% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.56M. ALASKA has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B ALASKA.

Alaska Stats

What is the market cap of Alaska?

The current market cap of Alaska is $8.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Alaska?

Currently, 18.32M of ALASKA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $138.54K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.59%.

What is the current price of Alaska?

The price of 1 Alaska currently costs $0.008.

How many Alaska are there?

The current circulating supply of Alaska is 1.00B. This is the total amount of ALASKA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Alaska?

Alaska (ALASKA) currently ranks 1717 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.02M

6.59 %

Market Cap Rank

#1717

24H Volume

$ 138.54K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

