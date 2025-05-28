alb

Alien BaseALB

Live Alien Base price updates and the latest Alien Base news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.111

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.11

24h high

$0.11

VS
USD
BTC

The live Alien Base price today is $0.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $165.30K. The table above accurately updates our ALB price in real time. The price of ALB is down -0.15% since last hour, up 1.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $44.46M. ALB has a circulating supply of 176.32M coins and a max supply of 400.96M ALB.

Alien Base Stats

What is the market cap of Alien Base?

The current market cap of Alien Base is $19.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Alien Base?

Currently, 1.49M of ALB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $165.30K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.48%.

What is the current price of Alien Base?

The price of 1 Alien Base currently costs $0.11.

How many Alien Base are there?

The current circulating supply of Alien Base is 176.32M. This is the total amount of ALB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Alien Base?

Alien Base (ALB) currently ranks 1215 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 19.52M

1.48 %

Market Cap Rank

#1215

24H Volume

$ 165.30K

Circulating Supply

180,000,000

latest Alien Base news