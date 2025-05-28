ald

price

$0.057

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.06

The live Aladdin DAO price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $98.48K. The table above accurately updates our ALD price in real time. The price of ALD is down -0.03% since last hour, up 5.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.55M. ALD has a circulating supply of 149.83M coins and a max supply of 149.99M ALD.

Aladdin DAO Stats

What is the market cap of Aladdin DAO?

The current market cap of Aladdin DAO is $8.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aladdin DAO?

Currently, 1.73M of ALD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $98.48K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.03%.

What is the current price of Aladdin DAO?

The price of 1 Aladdin DAO currently costs $0.06.

How many Aladdin DAO are there?

The current circulating supply of Aladdin DAO is 149.83M. This is the total amount of ALD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Aladdin DAO?

Aladdin DAO (ALD) currently ranks 1709 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 8.54M

5.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#1709

24H Volume

$ 98.48K

Circulating Supply

150,000,000

