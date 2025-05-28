aleo

The live ALEO price today is $0.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.93M. The table above accurately updates our ALEO price in real time. The price of ALEO is down -0.85% since last hour, up 11.12% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $370.08M. ALEO has a circulating supply of 400.32M coins and a max supply of 1.74B ALEO.

ALEO Stats

What is the market cap of ALEO?

The current market cap of ALEO is $85.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ALEO?

Currently, 46.75M of ALEO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.93M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.12%.

What is the current price of ALEO?

The price of 1 ALEO currently costs $0.21.

How many ALEO are there?

The current circulating supply of ALEO is 400.32M. This is the total amount of ALEO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ALEO?

ALEO (ALEO) currently ranks 555 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 85.01M

11.12 %

Market Cap Rank

#555

24H Volume

$ 9.93M

Circulating Supply

400,000,000

