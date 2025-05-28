aleph

$0.0677

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.06

24h high

$0.07

The live Aleph.im price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $510.59K. The table above accurately updates our ALEPH price in real time. The price of ALEPH is down -0.35% since last hour, down -2.60% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $33.84M. ALEPH has a circulating supply of 186.43M coins and a max supply of 500.00M ALEPH.

Aleph.im Stats

What is the market cap of Aleph.im?

The current market cap of Aleph.im is $12.62M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Aleph.im?

Currently, 7.54M of ALEPH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $510.59K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.60%.

What is the current price of Aleph.im?

The price of 1 Aleph.im currently costs $0.07.

How many Aleph.im are there?

The current circulating supply of Aleph.im is 186.43M. This is the total amount of ALEPH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Aleph.im?

Aleph.im (ALEPH) currently ranks 1464 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.62M

-2.60 %

Market Cap Rank

#1464

24H Volume

$ 510.59K

Circulating Supply

190,000,000

