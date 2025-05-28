alf

The live ALF price today is $0.00005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.42M. The table above accurately updates our ALF price in real time. The price of ALF is down -6.24% since last hour, up 58.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.03M. ALF has a circulating supply of 100.00B coins and a max supply of 100.00B ALF.

ALF Stats

What is the market cap of ALF?

The current market cap of ALF is $5.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ALF?

Currently, 28.28B of ALF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.42M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 58.93%.

What is the current price of ALF?

The price of 1 ALF currently costs $0.00005.

How many ALF are there?

The current circulating supply of ALF is 100.00B. This is the total amount of ALF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ALF?

ALF (ALF) currently ranks 1720 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.40M

58.93 %

Market Cap Rank

#1720

24H Volume

$ 1.42M

Circulating Supply

100,000,000,000

