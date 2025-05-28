Algorand is a scalable, secure, and decentralized digital currency and smart contract platform. Its protocol uses a variation of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) called Pure PoS (PPoS) to secure the network and reach consensus on block production. Unlike other PoS models, PPoS does not reward, nor does it put validator or user funds at risk of being slashed (a loss of funds used to promote honest node and user behavior). Algorand intends to eventually leverage its PPoS design to form the foundation for an on-chain governance system.