Alethea AI, founded in 2019 by Arif Khan, is a decentralized protocol powering a growing metaverse (named Noah's Ark) of Intelligent and Interactive NFTs (iNFT). The aim of Noah's Ark is to one day be used to preserve, and even evolve, the collective intelligence of humanity. The iNFT standard, open to developers, leverages advanced technologies including AI-powered animation, interactivity, and generation. The native token for this project is ALI (ERC-20 token) and is accessible via Uniswap. Artificial Liquid Intelligence token (ALI) is used for various work transactions, including levelling up and training iNFTs.