$0.492

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.46

24h high

$0.49

The live My Neighbor Alice price today is $0.49 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.17M. The table above accurately updates our ALICE price in real time. The price of ALICE is up 1.20% since last hour, up 2.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $49.19M. ALICE has a circulating supply of 92.08M coins and a max supply of 100.00M ALICE.

My Neighbor Alice Stats

What is the market cap of My Neighbor Alice?

The current market cap of My Neighbor Alice is $45.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of My Neighbor Alice?

Currently, 18.63M of ALICE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.17M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.56%.

What is the current price of My Neighbor Alice?

The price of 1 My Neighbor Alice currently costs $0.49.

How many My Neighbor Alice are there?

The current circulating supply of My Neighbor Alice is 92.08M. This is the total amount of ALICE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of My Neighbor Alice?

My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) currently ranks 773 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 45.30M

2.56 %

Market Cap Rank

#773

24H Volume

$ 9.17M

Circulating Supply

92,000,000

