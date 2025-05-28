alot

The live Dexalot price today is $0.41 with a 24-hour trading volume of $117.50K. The table above accurately updates our ALOT price in real time. The price of ALOT is down -0.56% since last hour, up 1.71% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $41.47M. ALOT has a circulating supply of 56.79M coins and a max supply of 100.00M ALOT.

What is the market cap of Dexalot?

The current market cap of Dexalot is $23.55M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Dexalot?

Currently, 283.31K of ALOT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $117.50K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.71%.

What is the current price of Dexalot?

The price of 1 Dexalot currently costs $0.41.

How many Dexalot are there?

The current circulating supply of Dexalot is 56.79M. This is the total amount of ALOT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Dexalot?

Dexalot (ALOT) currently ranks 1119 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 23.55M

1.71 %

Market Cap Rank

#1119

24H Volume

$ 117.50K

Circulating Supply

57,000,000

