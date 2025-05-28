altt

$0.0345

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.04

VS
USD
BTC

The live Altcoinist Token price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $109.78K. The table above accurately updates our ALTT price in real time. The price of ALTT is down -0.03% since last hour, up 24.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $34.52M. ALTT has a circulating supply of 245.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B ALTT.

Altcoinist Token Stats

What is the market cap of Altcoinist Token?

The current market cap of Altcoinist Token is $8.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Altcoinist Token?

Currently, 3.18M of ALTT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $109.78K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 24.93%.

What is the current price of Altcoinist Token?

The price of 1 Altcoinist Token currently costs $0.03.

How many Altcoinist Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Altcoinist Token is 245.00M. This is the total amount of ALTT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Altcoinist Token?

Altcoinist Token (ALTT) currently ranks 1716 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.46M

24.93 %

Market Cap Rank

#1716

24H Volume

$ 109.78K

Circulating Supply

250,000,000

