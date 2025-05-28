alu

$0.0265

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

The live Altura price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.00M. The table above accurately updates our ALU price in real time. The price of ALU is down -0.98% since last hour, up 3.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $26.21M. ALU has a circulating supply of 990.00M coins and a max supply of 990.00M ALU.

Altura Stats

What is the market cap of Altura?

The current market cap of Altura is $26.21M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Altura?

Currently, 339.86M of ALU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.00M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.15%.

What is the current price of Altura?

The price of 1 Altura currently costs $0.03.

How many Altura are there?

The current circulating supply of Altura is 990.00M. This is the total amount of ALU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Altura?

Altura (ALU) currently ranks 1063 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 26.21M

3.15 %

Market Cap Rank

#1063

24H Volume

$ 9.00M

Circulating Supply

990,000,000

