$0.989

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.98

24h high

$0.99

VS
USD
BTC

The live Alchemix USD price today is $0.99 with a 24-hour trading volume of $376.25K. The table above accurately updates our ALUSD price in real time. The price of ALUSD is down -0.01% since last hour, up 0.32% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.66M. ALUSD has a circulating supply of 14.82M coins and a max supply of 14.82M ALUSD.

Alchemix USD Stats

What is the market cap of Alchemix USD?

The current market cap of Alchemix USD is $14.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Alchemix USD?

Currently, 380.36K of ALUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $376.25K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.32%.

What is the current price of Alchemix USD?

The price of 1 Alchemix USD currently costs $0.99.

How many Alchemix USD are there?

The current circulating supply of Alchemix USD is 14.82M. This is the total amount of ALUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Alchemix USD?

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) currently ranks 1380 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 14.65M

0.32 %

Market Cap Rank

#1380

24H Volume

$ 376.25K

Circulating Supply

15,000,000

