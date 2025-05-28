amapt

Amnis AptosAMAPT

Live Amnis Aptos price updates and the latest Amnis Aptos news.

price

$5.37

$0

(0%)

24h low

$5.23

24h high

$5.52

The live Amnis Aptos price today is $5.37 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.68M. The table above accurately updates our AMAPT price in real time. The price of AMAPT is up 0.22% since last hour, up 0.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $135.37M. AMAPT has a circulating supply of 25.20M coins and a max supply of 25.21M AMAPT.

Amnis Aptos Stats

What is the market cap of Amnis Aptos?

The current market cap of Amnis Aptos is $135.47M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Amnis Aptos?

Currently, 313.28K of AMAPT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.68M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.48%.

What is the current price of Amnis Aptos?

The price of 1 Amnis Aptos currently costs $5.37.

How many Amnis Aptos are there?

The current circulating supply of Amnis Aptos is 25.20M. This is the total amount of AMAPT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Amnis Aptos?

Amnis Aptos (AMAPT) currently ranks 394 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 135.47M

0.48 %

Market Cap Rank

#394

24H Volume

$ 1.68M

Circulating Supply

25,000,000

latest Amnis Aptos news