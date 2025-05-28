amkt

The live Alongside Crypto Market Index price today is $248.80 with a 24-hour trading volume of $111.87K. The table above accurately updates our AMKT price in real time. The price of AMKT is up 18.71% since last hour, up 17.28% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.93M. AMKT has a circulating supply of 19.82K coins and a max supply of 19.82K AMKT.

Alongside Crypto Market Index Stats

What is the market cap of Alongside Crypto Market Index?

The current market cap of Alongside Crypto Market Index is $5.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Alongside Crypto Market Index?

Currently, 449.63 of AMKT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $111.87K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 17.28%.

What is the current price of Alongside Crypto Market Index?

The price of 1 Alongside Crypto Market Index currently costs $248.80.

How many Alongside Crypto Market Index are there?

The current circulating supply of Alongside Crypto Market Index is 19.82K. This is the total amount of AMKT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Alongside Crypto Market Index?

Alongside Crypto Market Index (AMKT) currently ranks 1730 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.18M

17.28 %

Market Cap Rank

#1730

24H Volume

$ 111.87K

Circulating Supply

20,000

