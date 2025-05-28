Alongside Crypto Market IndexAMKT
Live Alongside Crypto Market Index price updates and the latest Alongside Crypto Market Index news.
price
sponsored by
$248.8
$0
(0%)
24h low
$188.83
24h high
$263.59
The live Alongside Crypto Market Index price today is $248.80 with a 24-hour trading volume of $111.87K. The table above accurately updates our AMKT price in real time. The price of AMKT is up 18.71% since last hour, up 17.28% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.93M. AMKT has a circulating supply of 19.82K coins and a max supply of 19.82K AMKT.
Alongside Crypto Market Index Stats
What is the market cap of Alongside Crypto Market Index?
The current market cap of Alongside Crypto Market Index is $5.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Alongside Crypto Market Index?
Currently, 449.63 of AMKT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $111.87K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 17.28%.
What is the current price of Alongside Crypto Market Index?
The price of 1 Alongside Crypto Market Index currently costs $248.80.
How many Alongside Crypto Market Index are there?
The current circulating supply of Alongside Crypto Market Index is 19.82K. This is the total amount of AMKT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Alongside Crypto Market Index?
Alongside Crypto Market Index (AMKT) currently ranks 1730 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 5.18M
17.28 %
#1730
$ 111.87K
20,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/