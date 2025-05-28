anc

The live Anchor Protocol price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $89.74K. The table above accurately updates our ANC price in real time. The price of ANC is up 2.83% since last hour, up 37.82% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.15M. ANC has a circulating supply of 350.39M coins and a max supply of 1.00B ANC.

about Anchor Protocol

What is Anchor Protocol?

Anchor is a decentralized savings protocol that leverages yield bearing PoS assets that are posted as collateral to borrow against in order to generate a stable yield on Terra stablecoin deposits. The protocol offers a low-volatility yield on Terra stablecoins by defining a money market between lenders looking for stable yields and borrowers who lock up bonded PoS assets (bAssets) as collateral to borrow against. Anchor governance voters are charged with setting the maximum loan-to-value (LTV) ratio on each bAsset for borrowers before liquidation occurs, which is currently set to 80% and 75% for bLuna and bEth respectively.

Anchor sustains its business model through interest income on outstanding loans combined with staking yields from the bAssets provided by borrowers. When there is excessive demand for borrowing in relation to Terra stablecoin lenders, any surplus revenue is added to a yield reserve. When there is insufficient borrowing demand as it relates to Terra stablecoin lenders, the revenue shortage to pay out the necessary yield to lenders is drawn from the yield reserve.

Lenders of Terra stablecoins receive aUST tokens to represent their share of the pool. Depositors can redeem their aUST tokens at any time to receive back their initial deposit along with their accrued interest.

Anchor is an open-source and permissionless protocol with a Savings-as-a-Service SDK that enables any third party to integrate its services with just a few lines of code. Anchor aims to become the benchmark interest rate in the realm of digital assets. However the sustainability of its model is often questioned by critics.

Anchor Protocol's Approach to Mass Adoption

Anchor Protocol believes that savings products are the key to mass adoption of decentralized finance. The protocol lends out deposits to borrowers who put down liquid-staked PoS assets from major blockchains as collateral (bAssets) to generate yield. The deposit interest rate is stabilized by passing on a variable fraction of the bAsset yield to the depositor. A bonded asset (bAsset) represents ownership of a staked PoS asset and pays the holder block rewards while remaining transferable and fungible.

Stabilizing Yield for Depositors

One of the critical features of Anchor Protocol is the stabilization of yields for depositors, overcoming a significant limitation of existing savings products like Compound and Maker. Anchor offers users a single, reliable rate of return across all blockchains by aggregating block rewards from all major PoS blockchains, setting the benchmark yield for the blockchain economy.

Various Financial Applications Supported by Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol supports a wide range of financial applications, including:

Savings Products: Anchor offers a solution with Terra stablecoin markets, allowing users to deposit Terra stablecoins and obtain stablecoins to avoid high crypto-asset volatility. Anchor's deposit yield stabilization offers protection from volatility by providing stable returns.

Price and Staking Yield Leverage: Users can use their assets as collateral to borrow stablecoins and purchase more of the same asset, effectively leveraging their positions. Additionally, users can take advantage of low-rate periods by purchasing bAssets whose yield exceeds their borrowing cost.

Liquidation Contracts: The Anchor liquidation pool is a higher-risk, higher-return product that provides liquidation financing for Anchor debt positions.

History of Anchor Protocol (ANC)

The Anchor Protocol whitepaper was released in June 2020, outlining the platform's objectives, features, and potential use cases.

In summary, Anchor Protocol (ANC) offers a savings solution on the Terra blockchain that caters to a broader audience beyond crypto enthusiasts. With its focus on low-volatility yields, savings products, price and staking yield leverage, and liquidation contracts, Anchor Protocol aims to drive mass adoption for decentralized finance.

Anchor Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Anchor Protocol?

The current market cap of Anchor Protocol is $4.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Anchor Protocol?

Currently, 8.05M of ANC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $89.74K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 37.82%.

What is the current price of Anchor Protocol?

The price of 1 Anchor Protocol currently costs $0.01.

How many Anchor Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Anchor Protocol is 350.39M. This is the total amount of ANC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Anchor Protocol?

Anchor Protocol (ANC) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.71M

37.82 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 89.74K

Circulating Supply

350,000,000

