$0.00592

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.007

VS
USD
BTC

The live Black Devil price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $37.27M. The table above accurately updates our ANGLERFISH price in real time. The price of ANGLERFISH is down -10.45% since last hour, down -17.84% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.92M. ANGLERFISH has a circulating supply of 999.93M coins and a max supply of 999.93M ANGLERFISH.

Black Devil Stats

What is the market cap of Black Devil?

The current market cap of Black Devil is $6.25M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Black Devil?

Currently, 6.29B of ANGLERFISH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $37.27M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -17.84%.

What is the current price of Black Devil?

The price of 1 Black Devil currently costs $0.006.

How many Black Devil are there?

The current circulating supply of Black Devil is 999.93M. This is the total amount of ANGLERFISH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Black Devil?

Black Devil (ANGLERFISH) currently ranks 1729 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.25M

-17.84 %

Market Cap Rank

#1729

24H Volume

$ 37.27M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

