ani

Ani Grok CompanionANI

Live Ani Grok Companion price updates and the latest Ani Grok Companion news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0169

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Ani Grok Companion price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $57.85M. The table above accurately updates our ANI price in real time. The price of ANI is up 6.51% since last hour, up 6.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.92M. ANI has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M ANI.

Ani Grok Companion Stats

What is the market cap of Ani Grok Companion?

The current market cap of Ani Grok Companion is $16.74M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ani Grok Companion?

Currently, 3.42B of ANI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $57.85M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.51%.

What is the current price of Ani Grok Companion?

The price of 1 Ani Grok Companion currently costs $0.02.

How many Ani Grok Companion are there?

The current circulating supply of Ani Grok Companion is 999.99M. This is the total amount of ANI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ani Grok Companion?

Ani Grok Companion (ANI) currently ranks 1303 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 16.74M

6.51 %

Market Cap Rank

#1303

24H Volume

$ 57.85M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Ani Grok Companion news