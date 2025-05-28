anime

The live Animecoin price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $32.54M. The table above accurately updates our ANIME price in real time. The price of ANIME is down -0.81% since last hour, down -4.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $274.87M. ANIME has a circulating supply of 5.54B coins and a max supply of 10.00B ANIME.

Animecoin Stats

What is the market cap of Animecoin?

The current market cap of Animecoin is $152.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Animecoin?

Currently, 1.18B of ANIME were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $32.54M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.68%.

What is the current price of Animecoin?

The price of 1 Animecoin currently costs $0.03.

How many Animecoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Animecoin is 5.54B. This is the total amount of ANIME that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Animecoin?

Animecoin (ANIME) currently ranks 371 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 152.24M

-4.68 %

Market Cap Rank

#371

24H Volume

$ 32.54M

Circulating Supply

5,500,000,000

