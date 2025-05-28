Aragon builds flexible and secure tools that enable anyone to launch and manage Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). In 2016, Aragon built the first DAO framework, which has since powered the creation of over 5000 DAOs and secured over 12B in value for leading projects like Lido, Decentraland, API3, Aavegotchi and NFTX.

Aragon recently deployed the new modular Aragon OSx protocol and no-code Aragon App on Ethereum and Polygon. Driven by the mission to enable everyone to experiment with governance at the speed of software, Aragon aims to build a hyperstructure for governance.