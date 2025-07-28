AntitokenANTI
Live Antitoken price updates and the latest Antitoken news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00953
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00006
24h high
$0.01
The live Antitoken price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $425.31K. The table above accurately updates our ANTI price in real time. The price of ANTI is down -0.02% since last hour, up 13.83K% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.53M. ANTI has a circulating supply of 999.97M coins and a max supply of 999.97M ANTI.
Antitoken Stats
What is the market cap of Antitoken?
The current market cap of Antitoken is $9.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Antitoken?
Currently, 44.61M of ANTI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $425.31K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 13832.20%.
What is the current price of Antitoken?
The price of 1 Antitoken currently costs $0.01.
How many Antitoken are there?
The current circulating supply of Antitoken is 999.97M. This is the total amount of ANTI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Antitoken?
Antitoken (ANTI) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 9.53M
13.83K %
#1736
$ 425.31K
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Pipe Network is a decentralized content delivery network (dCDN) that replaces the sparse, capital intensive data center footprint of traditional CDNs with a permissionless mesh of independent node operators. By orchestrating under-utilized resources that already exist at the edge, rather than purchasing or leasing thousands of servers, Pipe slashes capital intensity while letting supply expand autonomously in the places where bandwidth is scarcest and most expensive.
/
Research
Pear Protocol has proven its market fit through its pair-trading infrastructure, sustaining consistent trading activity despite recent headwinds. Its strategic pivot toward Hyperliquid integration represents a major growth catalyst amid industry consolidation. While short-term token unlocks present challenges, current valuations and liquidity conditions may offer compelling opportunities for investors.
/