$0.00953 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.00006 24h high $0.01

The live Antitoken price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 425.31K. The table above accurately updates our ANTI price in real time. The price of ANTI is down -0.02% since last hour, up 13.83K% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 9.53M. ANTI has a circulating supply of 999.97M coins and a max supply of 999.97M ANTI .