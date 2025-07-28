anti

AntitokenANTI

Live Antitoken price updates and the latest Antitoken news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00953

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00006

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Antitoken price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $425.31K. The table above accurately updates our ANTI price in real time. The price of ANTI is down -0.02% since last hour, up 13.83K% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.53M. ANTI has a circulating supply of 999.97M coins and a max supply of 999.97M ANTI.

Antitoken Stats

What is the market cap of Antitoken?

The current market cap of Antitoken is $9.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Antitoken?

Currently, 44.61M of ANTI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $425.31K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 13832.20%.

What is the current price of Antitoken?

The price of 1 Antitoken currently costs $0.01.

How many Antitoken are there?

The current circulating supply of Antitoken is 999.97M. This is the total amount of ANTI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Antitoken?

Antitoken (ANTI) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.53M

13.83K %

Market Cap Rank

#1736

24H Volume

$ 425.31K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Antitoken news