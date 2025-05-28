anvl

$0.00193

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.002

VS
USD
BTC

The live Anvil price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $172.68K. The table above accurately updates our ANVL price in real time. The price of ANVL is down -0.46% since last hour, down -9.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $190.10M. ANVL has a circulating supply of 19.44B coins and a max supply of 98.67B ANVL.

Anvil Stats

What is the market cap of Anvil?

The current market cap of Anvil is $37.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Anvil?

Currently, 89.63M of ANVL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $172.68K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.03%.

What is the current price of Anvil?

The price of 1 Anvil currently costs $0.002.

How many Anvil are there?

The current circulating supply of Anvil is 19.44B. This is the total amount of ANVL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Anvil?

Anvil (ANVL) currently ranks 854 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 37.46M

-9.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#854

24H Volume

$ 172.68K

Circulating Supply

19,000,000,000

