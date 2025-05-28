anyone

The live ANyONe Protocol price today is $0.56 with a 24-hour trading volume of $358.98K. The table above accurately updates our ANYONE price in real time. The price of ANYONE is up 2.18% since last hour, up 0.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $55.54M. ANYONE has a circulating supply of 79.94M coins and a max supply of 100.00M ANYONE.

ANyONe Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of ANyONe Protocol?

The current market cap of ANyONe Protocol is $44.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ANyONe Protocol?

Currently, 646.33K of ANYONE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $358.98K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.09%.

What is the current price of ANyONe Protocol?

The price of 1 ANyONe Protocol currently costs $0.56.

How many ANyONe Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of ANyONe Protocol is 79.94M. This is the total amount of ANYONE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ANyONe Protocol?

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) currently ranks 778 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 44.41M

0.09 %

Market Cap Rank

#778

24H Volume

$ 358.98K

Circulating Supply

80,000,000

