$0.555 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.52 24h high $0.56

The live ANyONe Protocol price today is $0.56 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 358.98K. The table above accurately updates our ANYONE price in real time. The price of ANYONE is up 2.18% since last hour, up 0.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 55.54M. ANYONE has a circulating supply of 79.94M coins and a max supply of 100.00M ANYONE .