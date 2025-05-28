anz

$0.0138

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

The live Anzen Finance price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $926.12K. The table above accurately updates our ANZ price in real time. The price of ANZ is down -3.24% since last hour, down -12.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $138.03M. ANZ has a circulating supply of 851.13M coins and a max supply of 10.00B ANZ.

Anzen Finance Stats

What is the market cap of Anzen Finance?

The current market cap of Anzen Finance is $12.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Anzen Finance?

Currently, 67.10M of ANZ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $926.12K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -12.36%.

What is the current price of Anzen Finance?

The price of 1 Anzen Finance currently costs $0.01.

How many Anzen Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of Anzen Finance is 851.13M. This is the total amount of ANZ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Anzen Finance?

Anzen Finance (ANZ) currently ranks 1737 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.08M

-12.36 %

Market Cap Rank

#1737

24H Volume

$ 926.12K

Circulating Supply

850,000,000

