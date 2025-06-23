$0.00762 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.002 24h high $0.01

The live America Party price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.76M. The table above accurately updates our AP price in real time. The price of AP is down -10.36% since last hour, up 173.99% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 7.62M. AP has a circulating supply of 999.83M coins and a max supply of 999.83M AP .