Alpha CoinAPC
Live Alpha Coin price updates and the latest Alpha Coin news.
price
sponsored by
$0
$0
(NaN%)
24h low
$0
24h high
$0
The live Alpha Coin price today is $0 with a 24-hour trading volume of . The table above accurately updates our APC price in real time. The price of APC is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . APC has a circulating supply of coins and a max supply of APC.
Alpha Coin Stats
What is the market cap of Alpha Coin?
The current market cap of Alpha Coin is $. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Alpha Coin?
Currently, of APC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $ have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.
What is the current price of Alpha Coin?
The price of 1 Alpha Coin currently costs $0.
How many Alpha Coin are there?
The current circulating supply of Alpha Coin is . This is the total amount of APC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Alpha Coin?
Alpha Coin (APC) currently ranks -1 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$
%
#-1
$
0
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
We believe that Exponent is best positioned to dominate the Solana yield market – the fastest-growing sector in the ecosystem – with topline liquidity increasing at an annualized rate of nearly 600%. The founding team (ex-Squads, Kamino, Solana Foundation) cares deeply about product, security, design, and user experience and understands the foundation for building a great protocol. The team’s deep ties in Solana DeFi also present a significant strategic advantage, as evidenced by Exponent PTs being onboarded as collateral on Kamino, Drift, and Loopscale before its main competitor, RateX. In this regard, we view PT integrations in money markets as the most compelling avenue for Exponent to expand its market share and own its vertical.
Research
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
/