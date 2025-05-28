ApeCoin (APE) is a governance and utility token that grants its holders access to the ApeCoin DAO, a decentralized community of Web3 builders. In addition to participating in ApeCoin governance, token holders can purchase products and services, and pay for in-game assets in play-to-earn games like Benji Bananas by Animoca Brands. Decisions reached by the ApeCoin DAO are implemented by the APE Foundation, which serves as the steward of the ApeCoin token.