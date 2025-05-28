apes

$0.00563

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live APES price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.96M. The table above accurately updates our APES price in real time. The price of APES is up 0.59% since last hour, down -27.18% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.60M. APES has a circulating supply of 981.45M coins and a max supply of 995.45M APES.

APES Stats

What is the market cap of APES?

The current market cap of APES is $5.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of APES?

Currently, 348.24M of APES were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.96M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -27.18%.

What is the current price of APES?

The price of 1 APES currently costs $0.006.

How many APES are there?

The current circulating supply of APES is 981.45M. This is the total amount of APES that is available.

What is the relative popularity of APES?

APES (APES) currently ranks 1725 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.93M

-27.18 %

Market Cap Rank

#1725

24H Volume

$ 1.96M

Circulating Supply

980,000,000

