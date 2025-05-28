apfc

$0.431

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.39

24h high

$0.43

The live APF coin price today is $0.43 with a 24-hour trading volume of $753.26K. The table above accurately updates our APFC price in real time. The price of APFC is up 0.14% since last hour, up 9.73% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $107.66M. APFC has a circulating supply of 170.27M coins and a max supply of 250.00M APFC.

APF coin Stats

What is the market cap of APF coin?

The current market cap of APF coin is $73.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of APF coin?

Currently, 1.75M of APFC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $753.26K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9.73%.

What is the current price of APF coin?

The price of 1 APF coin currently costs $0.43.

How many APF coin are there?

The current circulating supply of APF coin is 170.27M. This is the total amount of APFC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of APF coin?

APF coin (APFC) currently ranks 604 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 73.32M

9.73 %

Market Cap Rank

#604

24H Volume

$ 753.26K

Circulating Supply

170,000,000

