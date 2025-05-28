Api3API3
Live Api3 price updates and the latest Api3 news.
$0.833
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.78
24h high
$0.83
The live Api3 price today is $0.83 with a 24-hour trading volume of $20.18M. The table above accurately updates our API3 price in real time. The price of API3 is up 1.41% since last hour, up 2.74% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $123.71M. API3 has a circulating supply of 121.90M coins and a max supply of 148.46M API3.
about Api3
What is Api3?
Api3 Stats
What is the market cap of Api3?
The current market cap of Api3 is $101.57M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Api3?
Currently, 24.22M of API3 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $20.18M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.74%.
What is the current price of Api3?
The price of 1 Api3 currently costs $0.83.
How many Api3 are there?
The current circulating supply of Api3 is 121.90M. This is the total amount of API3 that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Api3?
Api3 (API3) currently ranks 497 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 101.57M
2.74 %
#497
$ 20.18M
120,000,000
