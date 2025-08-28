ApraemioAPRA
Live Apraemio price updates and the latest Apraemio news.
$0.198
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.20
24h high
$0.20
The live Apraemio price today is $0.20 with a 24-hour trading volume of $70.72K. The table above accurately updates our APRA price in real time. The price of APRA is down -0.55% since last hour, down -2.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $198.48M. APRA has a circulating supply of 138.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B APRA.
Apraemio Stats
What is the market cap of Apraemio?
The current market cap of Apraemio is $27.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Apraemio?
Currently, 356.31K of APRA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $70.72K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.15%.
What is the current price of Apraemio?
The price of 1 Apraemio currently costs $0.20.
How many Apraemio are there?
The current circulating supply of Apraemio is 138.00M. This is the total amount of APRA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Apraemio?
Apraemio (APRA) currently ranks 1135 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 27.39M
-2.15 %
#1135
$ 70.72K
140,000,000
