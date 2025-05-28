aptm

price

$1.3

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.14

24h high

$1.30

The live Apertum price today is $1.30 with a 24-hour trading volume of $446.50K. The table above accurately updates our APTM price in real time. The price of APTM is down -0.06% since last hour, up 13.83% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.87M. APTM has a circulating supply of 6.19M coins and a max supply of 7.60M APTM.

Apertum Stats

What is the market cap of Apertum?

The current market cap of Apertum is $8.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Apertum?

Currently, 343.46K of APTM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $446.50K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 13.83%.

What is the current price of Apertum?

The price of 1 Apertum currently costs $1.30.

How many Apertum are there?

The current circulating supply of Apertum is 6.19M. This is the total amount of APTM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Apertum?

Apertum (APTM) currently ranks 1707 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 8.06M

13.83 %

Market Cap Rank

#1707

24H Volume

$ 446.50K

Circulating Supply

6,200,000

