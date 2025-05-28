apu

Apu ApustajaAPU

Live Apu Apustaja price updates and the latest Apu Apustaja news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.000218

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0002

24h high

$0.0002

VS
USD
BTC

The live Apu Apustaja price today is $0.0002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.97M. The table above accurately updates our APU price in real time. The price of APU is up 1.98% since last hour, down -4.41% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $73.54M. APU has a circulating supply of 337.89B coins and a max supply of 337.89B APU.

Apu Apustaja Stats

What is the market cap of Apu Apustaja?

The current market cap of Apu Apustaja is $73.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Apu Apustaja?

Currently, 13.63B of APU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.97M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.41%.

What is the current price of Apu Apustaja?

The price of 1 Apu Apustaja currently costs $0.0002.

How many Apu Apustaja are there?

The current circulating supply of Apu Apustaja is 337.89B. This is the total amount of APU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Apu Apustaja?

Apu Apustaja (APU) currently ranks 603 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 73.66M

-4.41 %

Market Cap Rank

#603

24H Volume

$ 2.97M

Circulating Supply

340,000,000,000

latest Apu Apustaja news