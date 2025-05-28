Apu ApustajaAPU
Live Apu Apustaja price updates and the latest Apu Apustaja news.
price
sponsored by
$0.000218
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0002
24h high
$0.0002
The live Apu Apustaja price today is $0.0002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.97M. The table above accurately updates our APU price in real time. The price of APU is up 1.98% since last hour, down -4.41% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $73.54M. APU has a circulating supply of 337.89B coins and a max supply of 337.89B APU.
Apu Apustaja Stats
What is the market cap of Apu Apustaja?
The current market cap of Apu Apustaja is $73.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Apu Apustaja?
Currently, 13.63B of APU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.97M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.41%.
What is the current price of Apu Apustaja?
The price of 1 Apu Apustaja currently costs $0.0002.
How many Apu Apustaja are there?
The current circulating supply of Apu Apustaja is 337.89B. This is the total amount of APU that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Apu Apustaja?
Apu Apustaja (APU) currently ranks 603 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 73.66M
-4.41 %
#603
$ 2.97M
340,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/